Mike Ashley firm gets green light to open large gym on one floor of former Debenhams stores on Henry Street in Dublin

The former Debenhams store on Henry Street in Dublin. It is to be redeveloped by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct brand, to include a gym on one floor. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Billionaire Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct has secured the green light to open a large gym at the former Debenhams department store on Dublin’s Henry Street.

The 27,544 sq ft gym will be the first opened by the group in the Republic and the permission follows two years on after Mr Ashley’s Frasers Group bought the former Debenhams outlet in Henry Street.

The site at 54-62 Henry Street has remained closed since the Debenhams store shut during the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020. Planning consultants for the applicants, Heatons Ltd, Tom Philips+Associates state that the site “holds one of the most important and prominent retail locations in Dublin City centre”.

As part of the revamp, Heatons Ltd, which trades as Sports Direct in Ireland, is to open a new Sports Direct store from ground floor to the second floor mezzanine, with the gym on the third floor.

READ MORE

Tom Phillips + Associates told the city council that the proposed development “will allow for the successful occupation of a landmark commercial unit, which in turn will enliven the streetscape and provide a positive addition to the area”.

The report states that the revitalisation of the property “will stimulate job creation, boost street activity, and enhance animation throughout the day and evening”.

It adds that “this will lead to a more attractive pedestrian environment compared to the existing dormant walkways along the front facades along Henry Street and Coles Lane”.

On the Everlast-branded gym, Tom Phillips + Associates states that the “facility will comprise a wide range of machines and equipment and will include smaller, unique group training concepts, designs specifically to cater to the needs of its members”.

This will include Hilt, boxing, spinning, yoga/pilates, strength and cardio style workouts.

The planning application faced one objection. Anne Reilly of Saks Hair Salon of Sackville Place asked the council to reject the gym “so that almost 30,000 sq ft of existing prime shopping or retail space is not removed from our main shopping street”.