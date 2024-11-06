Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Dublin Airport could handle about 35 million passengers next year following this week’s court ruling, meaning the hub would exceed a controversial cap on numbers there for the second time. Barry O’Halloran reports, and he also explains the fallout from the court ruling, and what happens next.

The first €3 billion tranche of the Apple tax money landed in State coffers last month, boosting the Government’s finances ahead the election. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, the latest exchequer returns data from the Department of Finance show the Government collected €3.5 billion in corporate tax receipts in October, a 179 per cent jump on the same month last year.

Ireland appears to be turning a corner on hotel room capacity, the chief executive of Tourism Ireland has said, but hospitality business closures are a concern for the tourism industry and its offering to foreign visitors. Alice Mansergh, who heads the cross-Border body that markets the Republic and Northern Ireland to overseas visitors was speaking to The Irish Times from the World Travel Market conference in London on Tuesday. Ian has the story.

After last week’s Irish Times revelations on Derek Quinlan, John McManus casts his eye over the lot of the former tax inspector turned property developer.

Minister for State at the Department of Enterprise and Employment Emer Higgins says she expects to be able to formally approve a Sectoral Employment Order providing for pay increases for almost 50,000 workers in the construction sector before the end of the week. Emmet Malone reports.

Health bills can become crippling very quickly at any moment in life. In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt outlines how to keep your costs under control.

The property investment management arm of Davy Group is set to be sold to the unit’s chief executive for an undisclosed sum along its €1.6 billion portfolio of assets, including Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre. Ian has the story.

Former rugby international Brendan Mullin has been found guilty of stealing hundreds of thousands of euro from Bank of Ireland Private Bank when he was its managing director a decade ago. Isabel Hayes and Emer Curran report on the verdict, while Isobel also has a long read on what led to the conviction.

A number of people who worked as content moderators for the social media platform Facebook are suing their former employers and Facebook/Meta claiming they suffered serious psychological injuries from being exposed to graphic and violent content. The cases have been brought in the Irish High Court because Meta, which operates Facebook, has its European headquarters in Dublin.

A number of locals in Thurles, Co Tipperary are, on health grounds, objecting to McDonald’s Ireland constructing a new drive-through fast food outlet in the town. The move is part of the franchise’s plan to open 200 restaurants across Ireland and the UK. However, over 20 objections have been lodged against the proposal. Gordon Deegan has the details.

In Commercial Property, Tim O’Brien reports on a Cork office and retail development on the block for about €6 million. Tim also reports on a slew of new tenants which have arrived in Grafton Street.

