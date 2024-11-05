Former rugby international Brendan Mullin found guilty of stealing hundreds of thousands of euro from bank

Brendan Mullin has been found guilty of stealing hundreds of thousands of euro from Bank of Ireland Private Bank when he was its managing director. Photograph: Collins Court

Former rugby international Brendan Mullin has been found guilty of stealing hundreds of thousands of euro from Bank of Ireland Private Bank when he was its managing director a decade ago.

The jury returned guilty verdicts in 12 of the 14 charges before the court on Tuesday after nearly seven hours of deliberating. Mullin made no visible reaction when the verdicts were handed down.

Mullin (61) stood trial in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court accused of nine counts of stealing more than €570,000 from the bank between 2011 and 2013, along with five false accounting charges. He had denied all charges against him.

The jury was directed by the trial judge to return a verdict of not guilty on a further count of deception alleging Mullin induced two bank workers to sign a payment authorisation letter.

The three-week trial heard allegations Mullin, of Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, was acting dishonestly when he arranged for sums of money to be paid by the private bank to McCann Fitzgerald solicitors, Beechwood accountants and Grant Thornton for work that had been done either for him personally or for his firm Quantum Investment Strategies.

The prosecution further alleged that Mullin stole €500,000 from Bank of Ireland during a breakdown in communication within various arms of the banking group, with the money ultimately being transferred to a company called Spice Holdings, registered in the British Virgin Islands.

The court heard Spice Holdings was a client that Mr Mullin had brought into the bank.

The jury returned not guilty verdicts on two of the charges before the court relating to Beechwood Partners. These related to an alleged theft of €6,150 from the private bank for work carried out by this company for Mr Mullin and a false accounting charge related to the same.

Judge Martin Nolan thanked the jury for its hard work and diligence. He remanded Mullin on continuing bail for the time being. The matter will return to court later on Tuesday to set a sentence date.