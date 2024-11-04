PTSB services down: Online banking hit by tech issue

Customers with PTSB are unable to access online banking services tonight, as the lender deals with a technical issue.
The bank is “currently experiencing a technical issue which is intermittently impacting our mobile app and desktop services,” a company spokeswoman said in an emailed response to questions.
“We understand the issue and are working hard to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused,” she added.
The bank did not provide an estimated time for when services will be restored.
The outage comes less than a month after customers experienced severe problems with the bank’s technology on Friday evening with many complaining they were unable to pay with cards or withdraw cash.
That issue, on October 18th, saw customers complain that ATMs were not providing cash to PTSB customers while the bank’s website and app were down, preventing people from transferring money to other accounts or making payments.
