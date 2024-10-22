Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The Denis O’Brien-owned Ballynahinch Castle hotel in Co Galway reported a loss of €288,432 last year to bring its accumulated losses to €5.7 million at the end of December 2023, latest accounts show. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

One in four people have witnessed a recent rise in far-right sentiment or behaviour in their workplace, according to a report by Matrix Recruitment. Colin Gleeson reports.

If you’re self-employed or a landlord, the deadline for filing your annual tax return is just days or weeks away, depending on if you file online or by paper. In our Your Money feature, Fiona Reddan offers some tips on filing your return on time to avoid any nasty surprises. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader is due an inheritance windfall following the death of a parent but wonders if the funds could be taken by banks who have lodged judgments against them for money owed. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

READ MORE

Its share price is up 57 per cent this year and it added 5 million new customers last quarter, in spite of a slightly uninspiring programming line up and strong competition from Disney. So what is the secret of Netflix’s success? Laura Slattery gives her take on Netflix’s continued strong run in her weekly media column.

Ever wonder who clears up the mess from summer music festivals, race meetings or after a night at the theatre? Cian O’Connell reveals how the Ryan family in Tipperary have literally been cleaning up for more than 40 years in Ireland and Britain.

In Me & My Money, musician Charlie McGettigan explains why he thinks “mobile phones are the new cigarettes” in terms of bad habits. He spoke with Tony Clayton-Lea

AllianceBernstein, a US investment giant, has opened an office in Dublin to service clients in the European Union having secured an investment firm licence with the Central Bank of Ireland. Joe Brennan has the details.

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs has been warning of higher air fares as a result of the passenger cap at Dublin Airport but recent results show it has beaten the airlines to the punch when it comes to inflation-busting increases in its fees and charges at Dublin and Cork, writes Cantillon.

Cantillon also questions why the costs of building apartments and other forms of housing continues to rise in spite of various Government supports for the market.

Meta is testing a new facial recognition system that it says will help it battle against scams against celebrities on its platforms. But it won’t be tested in Ireland. Ciara O’Brien reports.

The chief executive of automotive company OHM Group, Declan McCourt (78) has died. He headed up OHM for more than four decades, joining the group in the early 1980s as partner and chief executive.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.