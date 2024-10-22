A quarter of people report rise in far-right sentiment in the workplace

Three in four workers in Ireland (74%) said there is an issue with discrimination in their workplace

One in four people have witnessed a recent rise in far-right sentiment or behaviour in their workplace, according to a new report.

Matrix Recruitment published the first part of its annual Workplace Equality Report on Tuesday, which was conducted online in August among 1,283 adults in Ireland working across a broad range of industries, sectors and regions.

When asked in what way far-right sentiment manifested itself 63 per cent reported a marked increase in discriminatory remarks or jokes at work, while about half said colleagues were minimising or dismissing verified facts related to discrimination of minority groups.

One in two (48 per cent) said they noticed colleagues spreading misinformation, disinformation and/or conspiracy theories, while more than one third said colleagues were openly opposing diversity and inclusion initiatives in the workplace.

Meanwhile, three in four workers (74 per cent) said there is an issue with discrimination in their workplace. Of those a third had personally experienced discrimination, and more than a quarter had witnessed and experienced discrimination at work.

Some 57 per cent said their career progression has been hindered by discrimination, and three in four (77 per cent) have left or considered leaving a job because of this issue.

According to 36 per cent of respondents, gender discrimination is the most common form of workplace discrimination (up from 25 per cent in 2023). This was followed closely by pay and age discrimination (33 per cent each), and ethnic discrimination (25 per cent).

Over a third of workers (37 per cent) said they knew a colleague of the opposite sex and with the same role or responsibility who is being paid more than them. Of those 41 per cent were women (versus 18 per cent of men).

When asked if they felt there is a “glass ceiling” for women in the workplace, almost three in four workers (72 per cent) said there was. However, of those more than a third (37 per cent) said things are improving slowly.

In relation to promotional opportunities, almost two-thirds of respondents (62 per cent) agreed men have greater opportunities, while more than a third (35 per cent) said there are equal opportunities between the sexes.