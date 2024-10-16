Tender process starts for Irish-to-Irish AI tool

ArdIntleacht na Gaeilge project: Údarás na Gaeltachta chief executive Tomás Ó Síocháin says the tool will help safeguard the position of Irish in the digital realm

The Government has initiated a tender process for the development of an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Irish-to-Irish tool based on the Irish language.

The ArdIntleacht (AI) na Gaeilge project, which is being led by Gaeltacht development agency Údarás na Gaeltachta, will develop AI support for Irish in real-time speech processing, intelligent responses to queries, translation, and the use of Irish cultural context in AI-generated content.

The tool, due to be built by 2026, will be used to improve the delivery of public services and will be capable of responses in different dialects when it provides advice to the public in Irish.

AI-powered assistants are increasingly being used in the commercial world, but as many voice recognition systems and AI models are trained primarily using English language data, existing tools are seen as deficient as they provide only limited insight into the Irish language and Ireland’s cultural context.

READ MORE

The new AI tool is expected to address this shortcoming and Údarás na Gaeltachta has already begun a consultation and mapping process to identify existing video, text and language materials which the tool will draw upon to inform generative AI-enabled Irish language and large language models.

Upon completion, the tool should be able to reply intelligently in Irish to queries made in any language, integrate with other AI tools, and also ensure that Irish language, culture, context and experience are reflected in responses in information search engines.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has issued a prior information notice for the contract on the Government’s tending website, etenders.gov.ie, as the first step towards a European tender to develop the tool.

Údarás na Gaeltachta chief executive Tomás Ó Síocháin said that in addition to improving services, the tool would help safeguard the position of Irish in the digital realm.

“We will ensure that these [AI] tools are available to the next generation of Irish speakers and that they don’t find themselves cut off in a digital world that excludes Gaeilge.”

It is also hoped the new tool will serve as a model for lesser used languages worldwide.

“We’re very confident that as we build these products and improve them that they will serve not only people with Irish, but people with other languages as well,” said Mr Ó Síocháin.

The project is expected to create innovation and research opportunities in other countries with minority languages that are “struggling to come to terms” with the opportunities and challenges of AI.

“This is a key issue and the opportunity for Irish to take the first step and be a first mover in this area is very important,” said Mr Ó Síocháin.