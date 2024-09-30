Ryanair has announced it is cancelling ? routes from Dublin Airport this winter due to the cap on passenger numbers while Aer Lingus is assessing its options. Photograph: Barry Cronin for The Irish Times

Ryanair, one of Dublin Airport’s two biggest operators, has already begun to trim services from the country’s biggest airport this winter, with some of those cuts likely to extend to next summer. Ryanair has already decided to cut 14 routes from Dublin for the October to March period while Aer Lingus is assessing its options. This is due to restrictions imposed by regulators on capacity due to the 32 million annual passenger cap. Barry O’Halloran reports.

The Doyle Collection hotel group recorded an increase of 18 per cent in its revenue last year but chair Bernie Gallagher warned of “significant headwinds” on costs at its three Irish properties, notably in food and beverage. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

House prices rose 3 per cent to an average of almost €345,000 nationally in the third quarter as the country’s shortage of stock continued to bite. According to property website Daft.ie, house price inflation between June and September was the fastest of any three months since 2017. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Is corporate sustainability as we know it finally over? FT columnist Pilita Clark notes that despite years of green corporate pledges, and mushrooming clean tech investments, “the sustainability crisis is deepening” and some businesses may be adding to the problem by giving a false impression of progress.

Why do we have Scandinavian-style prices but not the same high wage levels? Our Economics Correspondent Eoin Burke-Kennedy gives his view in his weekly column.

In Me & My Money, patent attorney Angela Quinlan says there are industries where she knows an “extra margin has been built in on the first quote” and she will always ask for a discount on that price. She was talking to Tony Clayton-Lea.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader asks if they can cash in their pension to pay off their mortgage. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Opinion piece, Ian Lawlor, managing director of Roundtower Capital, says 250,000 new homes will not be built in Ireland over the next five years if power and water cannot get to those houses and if other basic infrastructure is not put in place first.

The Connect trade union plans to campaign for a higher cap on the €600-a-week limit on statutory redundancy payments, to reflect higher wage levels now compared with 2004 when the current figure was introduced. Emmet Malone reports on the debate from the union’s delegate conference.

Kirby Group Engineering is heading for revenues of €700 million this year as the Limerick-headquartered company prepares for changes at the top of the organisation. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

