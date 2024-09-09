Oasis fans spent an average of €347 on tickets, new data shows

A mural of the Gallagher brothers created by artist Scott Wilcock aka Snow Graffiti. Oasis will hold a number of concerts next year. Photograph: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Oasis fans spent an average of €347 on tickets for the next year’s concert, according to data released by AIB on Monday.

The data on the spending at the controversial ticket sale is part of the AIB Spend Trend for August this year, which compares customers’ spending habits with the previous month’s figures. Many fans were left frustrated at the high price of the tickets.

Head of consumer at AIB Adrian Moynihan said the price of the Oasis tickets reflected the high demand for them, making August “a very busy month for ticket sales”.

When the Oasis tickets were released on August 31st the average spend on each transaction increased by about 300 per cent compared to the average ticket purchase so far this year. People from Kildare spending the most on tickets at €466. They were followed by Monaghan at €444, Louth at €429, Roscommon at €420 and then Cavan at €411.

However, Oasis wasn’t the only event that brought music fans out as ticket sales for both Electric Picnic and All Together Now also generated sales for the industry.

The average Electric Picnic ticket cost €231 with AIB customers spending about €4.8 million on August 21st, the day the tickets were released for the festival next year.

Separately, spending in restaurants across the State increased by about 11 per cent compared to the previous month. Spending rose 7 per cent in hotels and was up 5 per cent in pubs. Kerry led the way in geographical areas, with hospitality spending up 15.7 per cent.

The amount of money spent on groceries also increase by about 5 per cent to €552 million in August.

Overall, spending across the country increased by about 3 per cent with Tipperary seeing the biggest increase during August at about 13 per cent. They were followed by Laois, Sligo and Carlow at 33 per cent, 27 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

Homeware products saw the biggest increase this month registering 13 per cent. It falls inside the expected time of year as “people chose to invest in their homes and gardens during the summer months” said Mr Moynihan.

Spending through digital means increased by 5 per cent while contactless and online spending went up by 3 per cent.