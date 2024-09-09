Bank of Ireland appoints head of its life and pensions business

Bank of Ireland has announced the appointment of Tadhg Clandillon as managing director of its life and pensions business New Ireland.

Mr Clandillon, who will take up the role in early October, has almost three decades of experience in the life insurance industry.

He joins the group from Athora Ireland where he was chief executive for the past six years. Prior to that, he was chief financial officer at Aegon Ireland, which he joined from Irish Life in 2008.

New Ireland has 600,000 customers and had €24 billion in assets under management at the end of June.

The company said Richard Jones, the interim managing director of New Ireland, has been appointed “director in group strategy and transformation, with responsibility for wealth and insurance”.

Gavin Kelly, chief executive designate of Davy and Wealth, said Mr Clandillon would “play an important role as we establish the new wealth and Insurance division which includes New Ireland and Davy”.