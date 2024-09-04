Glenveagh contests Fingal council’s refusal of planning permission for Howth development

An artist's impression of Glenveagh's plans for apartments at Deer Park in Howth.

Builders Glenveagh are contesting Fingal Co Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for its plans to construct a €60 million 135-unit apartment scheme at Deer Park in Howth

Glenveagh subsidiary, GLL PRS Holdco Limited, has appealed the council’s refusal to An Bord Pleanála.

The scheme consists of four apartment blocks ranging from three to five storeys in height and is made up of 72 two-bedroom units and 63 one bedroom units for the 3.8 acre site.

A planning report lodged with the application said that the proposed development “promotes the delivery of sustainable residential development on a greenfield site which will facilitate increased housing supply and choice along Howth Road and its environs”.

The report went on to say that the development of the site “provides for efficient use of residentially zoned land and will deliver much-needed housing supply for the area and county located in proximity of Howth Dart station”.

However, the scheme has faced local opposition. Maria Doyle of Balkill Park, Howth said that if the scheme proceeded she would “feel that the character and uniqueness of Howth will be further diluted”.

To comply with Part V social housing requirements, the developers are proposing that 14 units be sold to Fingal Co Council.

A Part V costings report lodged with the application has put an indicative price tag of €6.17 million on the 14 apartments with the two-bedroom apartments coming with a €472,032 indicative price tag and €410,129 for the one bedroom apartments.

Previously, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for a 113 unit Strategic Housing Development (SHD) at the site but the permission was quashed by the High Court following a Judicial Review challenge.

The planning report by planning consultants, McCutcheon Halley for the new scheme states that “while additional units are proposed for this large-scale residential development (LRD) application, it is believed that the proposal provides an enhanced scheme with a significantly reduced footprint, which displays superior architectural quality, which responds to the site’s sensitivities”.

In a comprehensive rejection of the scheme, the council said, that having regard to its scale, form, massing and overall height, the proposed development failed to respond to the baseline environment and surrounding historical and natural environment of the site which is located within a designated highly sensitive landscape, a buffer zone for the Howth Special Amenity Area Order and adjoined Howth Castle Architectural Conservation Area.