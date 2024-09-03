Phase two of Ireland’s largest wind farm at Oweninny in Co Mayo is a joint venture between ESB and Bord na Móna. More such projects will be needed if Ireland is to meet its 2030 climate change targets, according to the SEAI.

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

With four fifths of Ireland’s energy supply last year coming from traditional fossil fuels the State’s move to decarbonise its energy supply and reduce emissions is not happening fast enough and significant additional investment in wind, solar and other renewable sources will be needed to hit our 2030 climate targets, a report from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

With the budget now just a month away we have a number of stories on the Government’s likely package. In our Your Money feature, Fiona Reddan runs through what we should expect from Budget 2025. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Our London Correspondent Mark Paul, meanwhile, sat down with Minister for Finance Jack Chambers in the British capital on Monday to discuss the budget and other issues. With a general election expected shortly after the budget the Minister insists that he’s “not afraid to say no” to spending plans from other parts of Government but that he also plans to say “yes” to more houses using cash from AIB share sales.

On the issue of housing, employers lobby group Ibec has said the delivery of 300,000 new homes over the next five years, including 100,000 social, affordable and cost-rental units provided directly by the State, should be a priority for the next government. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

READ MORE

In her weekly media column, Laura Slattery is impressed by recent upgrades to the RTÉ Player – where, among other content, you can view the Mad Men boxset for free – while noting that it needs further upgrades if it’s to keep pace in the fast-moving world of streaming, and is to continue attracting a younger audience who don’t typically watch linear television.

Teneo, the New York-based communications and advisory firm, has appointed veteran executive Gary McGann as chairman and senior adviser of its first Irish advisory board. He will be joined by some other heavy hitters from the worlds of business, politics, and sport. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

If electric vehicles are to be the future of car transport here, additional State support will be required. Otherwise, sales will continue to slip, writes Cantillon.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader queries their legal rights to a property that they invested in and that was promised to them many times by their mother in law without ever being signed over to them before her death. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

In Me & My Money, Éabha McMahon, co-founder of Celtic World Forum, tells Tony Clayton-Lea about living life to the sound advice from a taxi driver in Brazil.

Financial Services Ireland, part of the Ibec employers lobby group, is holding a forum on Friday where its members will be briefed by officials from the European Central Bank and the Central Bank of Ireland on the multiyear digital euro project. Joe Brennan reports.

The arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov raises questions about the responsibility of tech giants to police illegal content, writes Stocktake.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.