Teneo appoints Gary McGann as chairman of new Irish advisory board

Gary McGann will advise the firm's clients and 'support the ongoing growth' of Teneo's business in Ireland.

Teneo, the New York-based communications and advisory firm, has appointed veteran executive Gary McGann as chairman and senior adviser of its first Irish advisory board. Mr McGann is a former chief executive of Smurfit Kappa, drinks group Gilbeys Ireland and Aer Lingus, and was previously chairman of Flutter Entertainment (owner of bookmaker Paddy Power) and food group Aryzta.

Mr McGann will advise the firm’s clients and “support the ongoing growth” of Teneo’s business in Ireland, the company said.

Former US senator George Mitchell, who brokered the Belfast Agreement in Northern Ireland, former US speaker of the house Paul Ryan, ex-Irish rugby captain Brian O’Driscoll and Sue O’Brien, the non-executive chair of Teneo’s People Advisory, UK business will also join the board.

Teneo’s Irish business is run by Mick O’Keeffe and has more than 90 employees across its five business segments: strategy and communications, financial advisory, management consulting, people advisory and risk advisory. This year it is on target to achieve revenues of €20 million, which would represent growth of about 10 per cent.

Its clients here include Bank of Ireland, the British and Irish Lions, fuels retailer Circle K, Plenary, Samsung, Toyota, Pittsburgh Steelers, Just Eat, and Fáilte Ireland.

Based in New York, Teneo was founded in 2011 by Paul Keary, Declan Kelly and Douglas Band. Mr Keary is the global chief executive while Mr Kelly left the business in 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome Gary McGann to Teneo as both a senior adviser and chairman of our Ireland Advisory Board,” said Paul Keary, Teneo’s global chief executive. “Ireland is an incredibly important market for our global business and for many of our multinational clients. We know they will all benefit from Gary’s guidance and experience, and we are very proud to have him join our firm.”

Mr O’Keeffe said the establishment of the new board represented an “important part of the next stage of our journey as we further grow and develop the business”.

Mr McGann said he looked forward to “helping drive the continued growth of the business in Ireland and around the world working alongside the firm’s strong management team”. He is also chairman of Aon Ireland Investment Holdings Ltd, Sicon Ltd (Sisk Group) and Allegro eu SA, and a consultant to MiddleGame Venture, a fintech investment fund.