New State requirements could lead to big changes in the Irish cement industry.

Cement isn’t renowned for being the most exciting of industries, but it is a hugely important one, and crucial for reducing carbon emissions. To that end, it is significant that new Government rules will require State projects to use more environmentally friendly cement. Barry O’Halloran has the story.

Staff working at the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) shared more than €151,000 in performance-related payments last year, official figures show. Accounts for SBCI show that one employee received total benefits (excluding pension) of between €300,000 and €325,000 while three received between €175,000 and €200,000. Martin Wall has the story.

Forvis Mazars, an international professional services firm, has announced its expansion into Cork through the merger of long-established local firm James Byrne & Company. The audit, tax, advisory and consulting firm, which was previously known as Mazars, said the merger represented a “significant milestone” in its growth in Ireland. Laura Slattery reports.

Employers in Ireland are increasingly wary of job candidates using artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT to write their CVs and applications with some already using AI-detection software to sniff out the practice, a new IrishJobs survey has revealed. Ian Curran has the details.

EY Ireland boss Frank O’Keeffe is said to be in the running to be the next senior partner of the Big Four firm’s UK business. Current boss Hywel Ball announced he intended to step down in June.

Irish small and medium-sized firms saw venture capital funding reach a near record €494 million in the second quarter of the year, new figures from the Irish Venture Capital Association indicated. Ciara O’Brien has read the report.

In his column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy charts the changes in our population over the decades, and explains why the current surge may not last.

We all know them: the office loudmouth who won’t shut up about their achievements. Unfortunately in many firms they are the people who get ahead. But should that be the case? Pilita Clark unpacks the issue.

Finally in opinion, A&L Goodbody’s Vincent Power outlines why Irish companies and staff need to be updated on the law at all times.

