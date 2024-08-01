Bank of England cuts rates for first time since 2020

The Bank of England has cut interest rates for the first time in more than four years after UK inflation fell to its target rate of 2 per cent.
The Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday reduced the bank’s key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 5 per cent. Officials had kept it at 5.25 per cent for a year in an effort to bring down inflation.
Headline inflation fell to 2 per cent in May and stayed there in June, although services inflation has remained stubbornly high.
The MPC last cut rates in March 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sterling dropped to a four-week low against the dollar after the interest rates cut, having held them at a 16-year high of 5.25 per cent since last August.
The pound extended losses, falling 0.75 per cent against the dollar on the day to $1.276 immediately after the announcement, while interest rate sensitive two-year gilt yields were 0.06 percentage points lower at 3.76 per cent. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2024
