Decline in home purchases by private investors last year, says CSO

Property investors and financial institutions bought fewer homes on the Irish market last year than in previous years, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Wednesday, while the State ramped up purchases of new and existing properties in the year.

New data from the statistics agency, based on information filed with the Revenue Commissioners, indicates that non-household entities – including private companies and investors as well as State bodies – purchased 12,201 dwellings last year.

This represented a 9.8 per cent decrease in the volume of purchases made in 2022, the strongest year for transactions in at least six years, according to the CSO.

The total value of the properties sold to non-household entities was €4.2 billion in 2023, €1.9 billion of which related to some 5,778 homes purchased by Government agencies and State bodies, accounting for the largest proportion of transactions by any sector. The volume of homes purchased by the State increased by almost a quarter from 2022, according to the CSO.

The financial and insurance sector, meanwhile, was the second biggest buyer of homes, accounting for transactions totalling €853 million in 2023, down sharply from more than €1.5 billion in 2022.

Meanwhile, Irish registered companies and other bodies accounted for 92 per cent of the €4.2 billion in home purchases last year, the CSO said. The remaining €302.5 million related to purchases by entities registered outside of the Republic with European investors the single biggest foreign buyers of residential properties, accounting for more than 82 per cent of the total value.

“Of the 12,201 purchases of residential dwellings by non-households in 2023, 6,438 were purchases of houses, and 2,797 (43.4 per cent) of these were purchases of new houses,” said CSO statistician Niall Corkery. “The remaining house purchases were of existing houses, of which there were 3,641 (56.6 per cent) in 2023.”

Private investors took a breath last year as soaring interest rates cut the amount of debt available to fund deals. Transaction values in the residential investment market plunged to just €433 million in 2023, according to a BNP Paribas Real Estate report from earlier this year, compared with an average of nearly €2 billion from 2019 to 2022.

Rent controls coupled with increased State-led activity in the private rented sector through housing bodies contributed to the slowdown, according to the report, with Government agencies becoming an increasingly “attractive exit option for developers”.