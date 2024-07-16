Scruffy Murphy’s pub to be demolished and apartments built

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to Hibernia Reit to demolish the former Scruffy Murphy’s pub off Mount Street Lower in Dublin and construct 15 apartments in a six-storey scheme.

The appeals board’s decision comes two years after Dublin City Council initially granted planning permission for the proposal in early July 2022.

The scheme was put on hold after objectors, Power’s Court Residents Association and The Residents of Verschoyle Court, lodged third party appeals to An Bord Pleanála.

The backlog in appeals board cases has resulted in the planning board only issuing its grant of permission in recent days.

Property investment firm Hibernia Reit paid out €2 million for the pub in 2021 which has been closed for a number of years.

Planning consultants for Hibernia Reit, Brady Shipman Martin, told the council that the scheme would “be beneficial to the area in regenerating the permanently closed public house”.

The report said that the application “represents a significant opportunity to provide much needed housing accommodation for this vacant city site”.

The appeals board has granted planning permission after its inspector in the case, Joe Bonner, concluded that 15 apartments “would bring added vitality to the site”.

He said that concerns were raised regarding the use of the building as short-term tourist accommodation units but the applicant has stated that the apartments are build-to-sell.

Mr Bonner also said that the overall design and site layout was of sufficient quality to protect the amenities of future occupants as well as having regard to the existing uses of adjacent property.

As part of his 92-page report, Mr Bonner concluded that the scheme “would feature an appropriate use, building height, density, design and layout for this site, would respect the character and setting of the area and would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity”.

In the appeal on behalf of the Power’s Court Residents Association, Alan Corrigan raised concerns over the impact the construction of the scheme will have on local pets.

Mr Corrigan pointed out that, as is often the case with older people, there is a high level of pet ownership among the local population, including assistance dogs.

He said that during the construction period, “owners’ naps and relaxation periods will be disrupted daily, except for Sundays, and both owners and pets will suffer disrupted sleep leading to increased anxiety and stress”.