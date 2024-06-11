The Connor Pass in Kerry. The county could lose almost 2,000 short term accommodation rooms, it is claimed.

New rules around short-term property lettings risk causing “untold damage” to rural Ireland by shutting down thousands of short-term tourism accommodation units, tourism chiefs have warned in a letter to Taoiseach Simon Harris. Colin Gleeson reports.

Less than 3 per cent of Irish SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) export goods to other countries, according to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment. The headline figure, which is low by international standards and at odds with Ireland’s reputation as a small, export-led economy, was released in response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Where to put your money now interest rates appear to be starting to fall? In Your Money, Fiona Reddan runs the rule over the best rates on offer for savers now. Meanwhile Dominic Coyle helps a reader decipher what tax is due on shares inherited from a parent.

OpenAI has hired Sarah Friar, the Irish former chief executive of neighbourhood social networking service Nextdoor, to serve as its chief financial officer, a role that has gone unfilled at the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) start-up for two years.

Apple has finally taken the leap into AI, wrapping it into its new operating system and agreeing a partnership with OpenAI. Ciara O’Brien is on the ground at Apple’s HQ in California.

Cantillon looks at how the boss of Irish tech firm Intercom appears to be tilting towards Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential election, while also assessing Apple’s latest offering.

Bank of Ireland (BoI) has formally brought its own High Court proceedings over its purchase of the Davy stockbrokers group. BoI claims that under the share purchase agreement Ailmount is obliged to indemnify the bank, and hold it harmless, in relation to losses and other liabilities, including legal claims, specifically in relation to two claims brought against Davy before the sale.

Dublin City Council has ordered developer Harry Crosbie to provide details of all hotels within 1km of his proposed new hotel on Vicar Street in Dublin. The move comes amid an objection to Crosbie’s proposed 182-bedroom hotel on a site next to the Dublin music venue of the same name, citing the City Development Plan which seeks to avoid an over-concentration of hotels in certain areas of the city. Gordon Deegan reports.

“Nobody is reading your stuff” is a brutal put down for any journalist to receive. But as Laura Slattery writes in her column, the problems Will Lewis, who told his reporters just that last week, is facing at the Washington Post go further than just that newspaper.

As many as 200 lawyers are involved in a mammoth Commercial Court action, opening on Tuesday, of a dispute over the alleged refusal of insurers to pay out €2.5 billion (€2.3 billion) dollar insurance claims over aircraft stranded in Russia. Mary Carolan reports.

Mary also has details of Wexford businessman Alan Hynes who has had his bankruptcy extended to 10 years over what a High Court judge described as his “total” and continuing failure to co-operate with the trustee administering it.

