Anthropic launches its Claude assistant in Europe

AI company Anthropic is making its Claude assistant available to users in Europe, launching to web users, mobile platforms and businesses.

The move comes after the start-up announced the availability in the region of its Claude API, which allows users to build Claude into their own websites and applications.

The latest move will see the web-based Claude.ai service, the iOS app and the Claude Team service open up to European users.

The service supports multiple languages, with fluency in French, German, Italian, Spanish and other European languages.

Claude.ai and the Claude iOS app are available for free, but users can sign up to Claude Pro to unlock additional services, such as the advanced Claude 3 Opus model. The business-focused Team plan costs €28 (excluding VAT) per user per month, with a minimum of five seats set by the company.

“We’ve designed Claude with a strong commitment to accuracy, security and privacy. Claude puts users in control and gives them the ability to easily create, iterate and augment their ideas at work and in their daily lives,“ said chief executive Dario Amodei. “Millions of people worldwide are already using Claude to do things like accelerate scientific processes, enhance customer service or refine their writing – I look forward to seeing what people and businesses across Europe create with Claude.”

In March, Anthropic announced plans to open an office in Dublin, its first in the European Union, as part of the San Francisco-based company’s plans to expand in Europe. It already has a small office in London that opened last year, but the Dublin office will employ staff across legal, sales and people operations, and could expand recruitment to other areas.