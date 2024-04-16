New planning Bill will be delivered by summer ‘come hell or high water’

The new Planning and Development Bill will be passed by the Oireachtas before the summer recess “come hell or high water”, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said.

And he confirmed that the Help to Buy scheme and First Home Scheme – both of which offer financial supports to first time buyers seeking to get on the property ladder – would be extended for another five years.

Mr O’Brien, addressing the Irish Home Builders Association’s housebuilding summit in Croke Park on Tuesday, confirmed that a number of initiatives to support the construction of housing, as well as for buyers to purchase, will be extended by the Government.

He said he received approval at a Cabinet subcommittee on housing on Monday night to extend the waiver of development levies and the refund of the Uisce Éireann connection charge until the end of the year.

The temporary waiver of development contributions – levies charged by local authorities on new housing developments – was introduced last year but is due to lapse later this month.

The suspension of the levies was intended to stimulate the building of new housing developments, and the level of commencements has increased sharply in the last 12 months. Ministers and senior officials believe the measure is working, and want to extend it.

“I received approval to bring a memorandum to Government next week where we will extend the waiver and the refund of the connection charge to the end of this year,” Mr O’Brien said.

“We will also be extending the First Home Scheme for a further five years, and we intend to extend the Help to Buy scheme for another five years as well.”

Mr O’Brien said the Government’s new Planning and Development Bill is needed “urgently”. He has previously described the Bill, at over 700 pages in length, as “the cornerstone for Irish planning for the coming decades”.

“We need a planning system that has certainty, that has consistency, and that has clarity,” he said. “We need a set time for investors, that if you know if you lodge an application, it goes to An Coimisiún Pleanála, that it will be dealt with in a timely manner.

“We also need to make sure that continued objections and delays to schemes through judicial review and through other mechanisms do not continue at the level that they have. The last place planning decisions should be made is in court.

“I do not want a situation continuing that we have continued serial objections holding up schemes, holding up homes, and holding up strategic infrastructure that we need. Come hell or high water, the Planning and Development Bill will pass the Oireachtas by the summer recess.”

Mr O’Brien added that strategic planning objections are being used “as a tactic more than anything else”, and that those lodging them are aware of the “planning clock”.

The standard duration of a planning permission is five years from the date it is granted. An approved development must be substantially completed within that time.

Mr O’Brien also admitted that the Government’s housing targets fall short of demand, and said he would be writing to all local authorities “in the coming weeks and months advising them that further land will need to be zoned to underpin the new housing targets”.

The Economic and Social Research Institute is set to publish a report in the coming weeks in which its estimate for required housing will be updated.