McEvaddy brothers lodge ‘concept’ plan with Fingal council for new terminal beside Dublin Airport

A €2.2 billion concept plan for a third terminal at Dublin Airport has been submitted to Fingal County Council.

Concept plans for a third terminal at Dublin Airport have been formally submitted to Fingal County Council, with a new terminal building, car parking facilities and a cargo terminal included as part of the so-called Western Campus.

A hotel and office space is also part of the €2.2 billion proposal.

The development is being driven by DA Terminal 3, a company established by aviation entrepreneurs Des and Ulick McEvaddy, and is being pitched for a plot of land between the airport’s runways that had been put up for sale by the businessmen and other landowners last May.

Although they subsequently said they had several buyers interested in the property, Dublin Airport’s bid of more than €70 million for the land was rejected.

The plans for the Western Campus were made public in February, but the concept was only formally submitted to Fingal County Council at the end of March.

There are several more stages of planning to get through before the project can become a reality, with the next stage the submission of a pre-planning presentation, followed by a planning application. The land remains on the open market in the meantime.

In December, State-owned DAA submitted a large infrastructure application to Fingal to develop Dublin Airport, which includes lifting the current 32 million annual cap on passenger numbers across the existing two terminals.

The McEvaddy plan notes a key factor for the development is access to the runways, which are operated by DAA.

DAA is seeking to increase passenger numbers at Dublin Airport to 40 million by 2030. However, DA Terminal 3 said this would not be enough, and is planning for a significant increase in passenger throughput.

“There is a lot of discussion around increasing the passenger cap to forty million passengers, but this is short-sighted and lacks vision for future needs,” said a spokesperson for DA Terminal 3 Ltd. “The fact is that Dublin Airport needs a strategy based on the reality of what is to come. We are looking at a master plan that not only meets the needs of the travelling public, but with the development of the Western Campus, a significant economic hub for Fingal and Dublin.”

In response to the McEvaddy plan, a DAA spokesman said it was focused on its own infrastructure application. “The McEvaddys have sought to sell this land over several decades and are now seeking to develop the lands with these creative ‘concepts’ of what a third terminal could look like. We wish the best to the McEvaddys and no doubt there will be a lot to consider for the planning authorities should a planning application be submitted at some future point.”