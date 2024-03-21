Almost 1,600 restaurant job losses put down to Government measures

Increased minimum wage, VAT and social insurance rates are said to have imposed an additional €456 million to hospitality wage bills. Photograph: iStock

Almost 1,600 restaurant workers lost their jobs last month on the back of Government measures that drove up their employers’ costs, it has been claimed.

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) calculates that increased minimum wage, VAT and social insurance rates imposed in January will add €456 million to hospitality businesses’ wage bills this year and may already be costing jobs.

According to the Restaurants’ Association of Ireland (RAI), 71 restaurants, cafes and other such businesses closed their doors in February as a consequence of the increased costs.

Adam Hallissey, the association’s public affairs executive, says each would have employed an average of 22 staff, leading to the likely loss of 1,562 jobs.

The RAI’s calculation is based on notifications to the Companies’ Registration Office, its own membership figures and news reports of closures.

The figures emerged as ITIC published a new report by economist, Jim Power, Analysis of Government Induced Costs on Tourism and Hospitality Enterprises, on Thursday.

Speaking at its publication, Mr Power argued that it would be “naieve” to assume the sudden imposition of extra costs on an already vulnerable industry would not have consequences.