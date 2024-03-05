Skiers pass a closed ski chair lift while climbing a partially covered ski slope at a resort in Germany. Warming temperatures mean the majority of the world's ski resorts already rely on artificial snow to boost snowpack and prolong the season. Photograph: Michaela Rehle/Bloomberg

Wholesale group BWG Foods has announced a €35 million investment in its Mace convenience store business to support in-store improvements and marketing at the Irish retail franchise. Ellen O’Regan has the details.

Ever thought of buying a property in a ski resort for holiday and investment purposes? In our personal finance big read, Fiona Reddan outlines how a two-bedroom apartment will cost at least €500,000 to buy, which nowadays doesn’t even come with the guarantee of snow. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our personal finance Q&A, a reader asks about the likely tax implications of having gained free shares many years ago when Norwich Union was acquired by Aviva. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

Apple is the latest Big Tech firm to be hit with a huge fine (some €1.8 billion) by the European Commission for an antitrust issue. Our tech reporter Ciara O’Brien explains the backdrop to the case and why this is just part of a wider move by the EU to clip Apple’s wings in the name of competition.

Activity in the Republic of Ireland’s services sector expanded again in February but the growth was accompanied “by rising price pressures”, AIB’s latest survey of the services sector has found. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

In Me & My Money, PR guru Terry Prone says her socialist father would turn in his grave if she bought shares on the stock market. She was speaking with Tony Clayton-Lea.

With the Conservative Party’s poll rating hitting rock bottom last weekend, there’s a lot riding on Jeremy Hunt’s Spring budget on Wednesday, writes Cantillon.

Meanwhile, in China, Cantillon notes that the economy is in a slump and ponders whether this week could bring an announcement of further stimulus measures as Communist Party delegates gather for the annual Two Sessions meeting in Beijing.

Changing consumer and working habits will create opportunities for Irish marketers, according to our guest author Michael Cullen, who is standing in this week for Laura Slattery in our media and marketing column.

Is the current AI stock market bubble worse than the dotcom bubble of a couple of decades ago? Stocktake offers a view.

The rise of artificial intelligence is increasing the need for tighter cybersecurity, Belfast businesses will hear on Tuesday at an event hosted by multinational law firm Pinsent Masons to mark CyberNI Week. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

