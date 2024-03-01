Elon Musk launches legal action against ChatGPT maker OpenAI

Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman, alleging the ChatGPT maker’s multibillion-dollar alliance with Microsoft has compromised the start-up’s original mission of building artificial intelligence systems for the benefit of humanity.

“OpenAI, Inc. has been transformed into a closed-source de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company in the world: Microsoft,” wrote Musk’s lawyers in a filing issued to a San Francisco court on Thursday.

”Under its new board, it is not just developing but is refining an AGI to maximise profits for Microsoft, rather than for the benefit of humanity.”

OpenAI declined to comment. Musk was not immediately contactable for comment. – Financial Times

READ MORE

...more to follow