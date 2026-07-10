Irish CEO’s pay bonanza and VW’s mass redundancies

A participant wearing a costume of the grim reaper stands in front of the plant's entrance as employees of German car maker Volkswagen take part in a rally called by German trade union IG Metall to protest against restructuring and mass job cut. Photograph: Jens SCHLÜTER / AFP via Getty Images

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Irish bosses enjoyed a pay bonanza last year, with one of them earning a staggering $237 million in remuneration. Joe Brennan has the details in this week’s big read.

Having started with a small fryer in his father’s shed, entrepreneur Tom Keogh has built Keogh’s crisps into a product available in 29 markets with ambitions to become an iconic Irish brand like Guinness, Jameson and Kerrygold. Killian Woods spoke to Keogh at his potato farm in north Dublin.

The metaphorical blood began seeping into Volkswagen’s corporate carpet just after 4.30pm on Thursday, as details of mass redundancies and factory closures began to emerge. Derek Scally, our man in Berlin, picks through the wreckage.

Why do US multinationals keep choosing Ireland as a location for investment? Eoin Burke-Kennedy says it’s about more than tax and talent.

State-owned companies paid €398m in dividends to the exchequer last year, according to details in the NTMA’s annual report. Joe Brennan goes through the numbers.

As it prepares to close its store in Deansgrange, Lidl is revamping its outlet in nearby Pottery Road to serve shoppers in the south Dublin area.

Regulators will review energy customer protections for the approaching winter peak season as the renewed US-Iran conflict sparks further oil and gas price volatility. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Humans are just a ghost in the machine as artificial intelligence redefines ‘good jobs’, writes Margaret Ward in this week’s Work feature.

On a similar theme, Cliff Taylor’s Smart Money column examines how workplace relations are now inundated with vast amounts of AI-created information in a kind of arms race between employees and employers.

Irish business owners are more optimistic than they were three months ago, despite a notable shift in their concerns towards economic uncertainty, inflation and interest rates.

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