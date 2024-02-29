State hit with €2.5m penalty for failure to implement new online safety rules

Ireland must pay a lump sum of €2.5 million over its failure to bring in new online safety rules on time, the Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled.

The Court of Justice of the European Union imposed the penalty after Ireland failed to meet its obligations to implement new rules on protecting children from harmful content on video-sharing platforms, missing a September 2020 deadline set by the directive from the European Commission.

The State has also been ordered to pay a daily penalty of €10,000 until the matter is rectified and the regulation has been implemented. It must also pay its own costs, and that of the European Commission.

The court ruling noted there had been several communications between the commission and Irish authorities on the directive.

The State is currently working on Ireland’s first online safety code, which will require social media and video-sharing platforms to protect children from harmful content or face the prospect of fines of up to €20 million.

That code, which is intended to be finalised by autumn, will come under the control of Coimisiún na Meán, Ireland’s new body for regulating broadcasters, on-demand services and online media.

The State had argued most of the provisions of the directive were transposed with the introduction of the Online Safet Act in March last year, but the ruling said Ireland conceded that “it has not transposed that directive in its entirety or communicated all the relevant transposition measures, but asserts that its transposition into Irish law is at a very advanced stage”.

The court found that the legislation could not be regarded as constituting a specific measure transposing the directive.

