Hilton’s Home2 Suites brand to open in Dublin next year

Hilton’s fast-growing Home2 Suites brand will make its European debut in Dublin next year. The Hilton brand is partnering with UK hospitality group JMK to take over the city centre venue.

The property will feature 290 rooms, including 214 king studio suites and 76 one-bedroom suites, and will open in 2025.

The extended-stay, pet-friendly hotel concept is designed to offer upmarket accommodation with flexible guest configurations.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, Hilton’s senior vice-president, said: “We are excited to announce the debut of Home2 Suites by Hilton in western Europe, marking a significant milestone for the brand as it gains momentum in the region.”

“As we explore opportunities for further expansion, the growing demand for extended stays presents an exciting opportunity to cater for the evolving needs of travellers in the region,” he said.

Zain Kajani, director at JMK Group added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Hilton once again to introduce the first Home2 Suites property to western Europe. ”

“The signing marks a significant milestone in JMK Group and Hilton’s close partnership. The decision to open a hotel under the Home2 Suites brand aligns with JMK’s vision to provide exceptional accommodation which caters to both short stay and long stay travellers,” he said.

With over 650 open hotels worldwide, the brand has emerged as one of the fastest growing in Hilton’s portfolio.

The UK-based JMK Group, which was founded by Pakistani-Irish businessman Jalaluddin Kajani, also known as John Kajani, owns and operates three other hotels in Ireland: the Holiday Inn Express on O’Connell Street. the Hampton by Hilton Dublin City Centre, and the Waterford Marina Hotel.