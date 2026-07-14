Softer economic growth and taking a loan from your employer

Intel is to invest €5 billion in its Leixlip campus. What will this mean for the Irish operation?

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Ireland’s domestic economy is expected to grow again in 2026, albeit at a softer pace, PwC Ireland has said, with rising inflation and declining consumer sentiment set to shape the outlook in the second half of the year. Ian Curran has the details.

Looking for a low-cost loan from your employer? You can pretty much forget about it as the tax implications means it’s not worth the effort, writes Fiona Reddan in our weekly Your Money feature. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Q&A, a reader who wants to downsize their home asks about the bridging finance options available to them. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

When it comes to public service media, how much is too much? asks Hugh Linehan in his media column.

Why is Intel investing €5 billion in its Leixlip campus? Ciara O’Brien looks at how the money will be invested by a company that had a near-death experience about a year ago.

The number of professional job vacancies declined by 7.2 per cent in the second quarter of the year and was down almost 10 per cent on the same period in 2025, according to the latest Morgan McKinley quarterly employment monitor. Emmet Malone has the details.

Irish shopping centres are facing a tougher fight for tenants, as evidenced by recent experience at the Jervis centre in Dublin, writes Cantillon

House building slumped last month as rising costs sparked by the US-Iran conflict slowed construction across the country, new figures from AIB show.

In Me & My Money, singer/actor Camille O’Sullivan tells Tony Clayton-Lea about paying €4,500 “for my vintage 1962 Volvo Amazon car, originally owned by Mary Black”.