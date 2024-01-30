IMF expects ‘soft landing’ for global economy in 2024

IMF said the global economic recovery from Covid-19, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis is proving “surprisingly resilient”.

The global economy is on track for a “soft landing” as steady growth and moderating inflation boost financial conditions and permit “real incomes to recover”, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

In its latest global outlook report, the Washington-based fund said the global economic recovery from Covid-19, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis is proving “surprisingly resilient”.

Inflation had come down quicker than expected with a smaller-than-expected toll on employment and activity, reflecting favorable supply-side developments and tightening by central banks, which has also kept inflation expectations anchored, it said.

“The clouds are beginning to part. The global economy begins the final descent toward a soft landing, with inflation declining steadily and growth holding up,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s chief economist, said.

The fund upgraded its global growth forecast to 3.1 per cent this year, 0.2 per cent higher than its previous forecast, and 3.2 per cent in 2025, on account of greater-than-expected resilience in the US and several large emerging market and developing economies, as well as fiscal support in China.

Nonetheless, it said the forecast for 2024 and 2025 was below the historical average of the previous decade (3.8 per cent).

It also warned that new commodity price spikes from geopolitical shocks - including continued attacks in the Red Sea - and supply disruptions or more persistent underlying inflation could prolong tight monetary conditions.

“Deepening property sector woes in China or, elsewhere, a disruptive turn to tax hikes and spending cuts could also cause growth disappointments,” the organisation said.