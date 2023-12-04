Omniplex Cinema Group expands into Britain

The Omniplex Cinema Group is expanding into Britain with the acquisition of five Empire Cinema sites

The Omniplex Cinema Group is expanding into Britain with the acquisition of five Empire Cinema sites. The total investment by the group is to exceed £22 million (€25.6m) and will secure the existing 150 jobs, the company said.

The rebranded Omniplex cinemas will open in Birmingham, Ipswich, Sutton, Clydebank and High Wycombe.

Paul John Anderson, director of the Omniplex group, said: “We are thrilled to bring Omniplex cinemas to Great Britain. Our disciplined approach to investing in our businesses and unwavering drive to operate high-quality cinema locations have proved successful over the years on the island of Ireland and has given us the confidence to venture into new territories. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering unforgettable moments for our customers.”

The company operates 38 cinemas on the island of Ireland.