Web Summit’s opening night, shop local on Black Friday, and why Revolut asks for your PPS number

The Web Summit tech conference kicked off in Lisbon last night and its recently appointed CEO Katherine Maher sought to address the controversies around recent comments by its former chief executive Paddy Cosgrave. Ciara O’Brien reports from Lisbon.

On a related topic, Cantillon notes that this is a big week for Web Summit and Katherine Maher as they seek to step out of Paddy Cosgrave’s shadow.

Why does Revolut ask Irish customers for their PPS numbers? Fiona Reddan examines this issue as part of a wider piece on the use of our PPS details. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our personal finance Q&A, a reader asks if selling off a piece of their garden will land them with a tax bill. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance

READ MORE

In her media column, Laura Slattery looks at how the rich and powerful use the law to avoid scrutiny.

The world is falling “dangerously short” of achieving the change required to limit global warming and Ireland needs to work harder to reduce emissions to stand any chance of achieving its 2030 climate targets, professional services group PwC has warned. Ian Curran reports on this gloomy assessment of the push towards net zero.

A new report from property website Daft.ie shows a rise in the number of rental properties on the market but is this a blip or the start of a trend? Cantillon offers a view.

In Me & My Money, RTÉ sports presenter Jacqui Hurley explains why she never bets on sports.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.