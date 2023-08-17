Permission granted for 152-unit residential scheme in Crumlin after third application

Seabren Developments has secured planning permission for a €70 million, 152-unit residential scheme for Crumlin in Dublin 12.

The award of permission comes after Seabren’s third application in respect of the site to the southwest of St Agnes Rd, Crumlin, Dublin 12.

The company, led by Michael Moran of the Red Cow Moran Hotel in Dublin, has joined with Circle VHA CLG in drawing up the Large Scale Residential (LRD) scheme.

The new permission comes after a community group in January this year brought a High Court challenge to an October 2022 grant of permission by An Bord Pleanála for a ‘fast track’ 150-unit Strategic Housing Development (SHD) for the site. The new application confirmed that the October 2022 permission “is currently the subject of a judicial review”.

In recommending that planning permission be granted in the latest application, a Dublin City Council planner’s report described the Crumlin scheme as “a positive intervention in the area”.

The report found it would not be seriously injurious to the residential amenities of the area “and would constitute an efficient use of land”.

The council granted planning permission despite some local opposition against the scheme.

Various residents of Somerville Green contended that the addition of 500 people to the village is unsustainable and would result in further traffic congestion.

The current High Court challenge to the SHD permission followed An Bord Pleanála previously consenting in February 2022 to a High Court order quashing a May 2021 planning permission for the site.

Seabren first lodged plans for the Crumlin site in January 2021.

The new scheme consists of 152 apartments comprised of 75 one-bed units, 72 two-beds unit and five three-bed units, a creche, cafe and the change of use of Glebe House from residential use to a community building for community arts and culture.

Two apartment buildings to the rear of Glebe House would ranging in height from four to six storeys.