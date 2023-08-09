Flutter’s big US gamble bears fruit as revenues soar

Flutter Entertainment, the gambling giant behind Paddy Power and Betfair, has reported a major jump in earnings on the back of soaring sales in the US.

In a trading update, the company said adjusted group revenue for the six months to the end of June rose by 38 per cent to £4.8 billion (€5.6 billion) following an “exceptionally strong US performance and strong momentum in UK and Ireland and international markets”.

Flutter reported profit after tax of £128 million for the six-month period compared to a loss of £112 million for the corresponding period last year.

“The first half of 2023 marks a pivotal moment for the group, with our US business now at a profitability inflection point, helping transform the earnings profile of the group and significantly enhance our financial flexibility,” chief executive Peter Jackson said.

Flutter has spent heavily developing the US market through its main US subsidiary, FanDuel. Commercial online sports gambling has been opening up on a state-by-state basis in the US having previously been banned. The company said it acquired an additional two million users in the US in the first six months of this year.

Flutter plans to take a secondary stock market listing in New York by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Revenue at the company’s UK and Irish business was up by 13 per cent on the back of product enhancements and recreational customer growth.

“Group performance in the period was very strong, with delivery of our strategic objectives resulting in pro forma Ebitda growth of 37 per cent,” Mr Jackson said.

In the UK, he said his firm took market share while its Italian Sisal unit continued its “strong trajectory”.

“This combined momentum helped offset the reduction in Australian profitability, due to more challenging Covid-related comparatives and a changing tax environment,” he said.

“The second half of the year has started well and we look forward to adding a US listing for Flutter shares later this year or early next year,” he added.