Revenues rise to €4.1bn at Kerry Group on higher prices

Kerry CEO Edmond Scanlon said the group's margins reached "an inflection point" in the second quarter

Revenues at Kerry Group rose slightly in the first six months of the year to €4.12 billion as the food giant continued to pass rising costs through to its customers with food price inflation continuing to weigh on its margins.

However, in a trading update on Wednesday, the Tralee-headquartered group said that demand remained resilient in the first half and its margins reached “an inflection point” in the second quarter.

Total group revenues topped €4.12 billion in the six months to the end of June, 1.6 per cent ahead of the same period last year, mostly driven by a 4.5 per cent increase in pricing and business volume growth of 0.6 per cent.

Kerry said that organic growth was offset by the impact of acquisitions and asset disposals over the period including the agreement to sell its sweet ingredients business to US equity firm Advent International for €500 million.

Earnings before tax, depreciation, interest, deductibles and amortisation (Ebitda), meanwhile, reached €518 million over the period although the Iseq-listed group said its Ebitda margin shrank by 20 basis points to 12.6 per cent. Kerry said that the benefits of its cost efficiency programme were “more than offset” by the impact of input cost inflation, which was passed through to customers in higher prices.

“We delivered a good performance in the first half of the year recognising varying conditions across our markets,” said chief executive Edmond Scanlon.

“We continue to see good levels of customer innovation activity, and our margins reached an inflection point in the second quarter.”

Affirming its full-year earnings guidance, Mr Scanlon said Kerry remains “strongly positioned for growth”.

