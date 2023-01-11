Kerry Group to sell sweet ingredients division to US equity firm for €500m

Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon said the buyer has a strong track record of developing its business within the sweet ingredients category. Photograph: Alan Betson

Food giant Kerry has agreed to sell its sweet ingredients business to US equity firm Advent International for €500 million.

The Iseq-listed company’s sweet ingredients division is a leading manufacturer of sweet and cereal products.

It has 10 manufacturing plants globally, six in Europe and four in the US, making a range of ingredients, from sweet particulates and chocolate confections to baked inclusions and fruit purées, which go into consumer food products.

It had revenues of approximately €405 million last year.

READ MORE

Kerry said that if the sale to Advent’s IRCA portfolio proceeds, it will use the money raised for “general corporate purposes” and the continued development of its taste and nutrition (T&N) business.

Any sale is conditional upon the relevant regulatory approvals as well as routine closing adjustments, the company said.

“We are pleased to have entered exclusive negotiations with IRCA, who have a strong track record of developing their business within the category,” Kerry chief executive Edmond Scanlon said.

“This transaction would represent another strategic development in Kerry’s evolution, as we continue to look to enhance and refine our T&N portfolio, aligned to the areas where we can create the most value,” he said.

Goodbody analyst Jason Molins said: “While we are somewhat surprised to see the group announce a disposal within the T&N portfolio, the strategic rationale for disposing a lower growth and lower margin profile business stacks up.”

“We also note that this business was less focused on delivering against Kerry’s sustainable nutrition agenda,” he said.