Aer Lingus Regional pilots call off strike

Aer Lingus Regional pilots have called off their strike action

Pilots at Aer Lingus Regional operator Emerald Airlines have called off their planned strike action this Friday, ahead of fresh talks with the company.

Industrial action has been “temporarily suspended” to “allow for meaningful engagement” at Monday’s meeting with management, Forsa trade union national secretary Katie Morgan said in an emailed statement late on Sunday.

The union hopes to reach agreement with Emerald to negotiate a collective labour agreement covering pilots terms and conditions of employment,” Ms Morgan added.

IALPA, the pilots professional association, which is a branch of Forsa, had called a strike by Emerald Airlines pilots for August 4th, coinciding with the start of the bank holiday rush.

Emerald operates the Aer Lingus Regional network, connecting airports in Ireland, Britain, the Channel Islands and France.

The pilots had been engaged work-to-rule since June, before calling this week’s strike..