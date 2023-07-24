Ryanair’s first quarter profits climb nearly 300% amid passenger recovery

Net profits at Ryanair soared by almost 300 per cent to €663 million in its first quarter compared with the same period last year, driven by “strong” Easter bookings and the UK’s extra bank holiday for King Charles III, the airline said.

The performance in the three months between April and June was underpinned by an 11 per cent increase in passenger traffic compared with the same period last year, which was “badly damaged” by the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February 2022.

Ryanair’s revenues increased 40 per cent year-on-year in the quarter to €3.65 billion while air fares climbed 42 per cent to €49 on foot of a strong Easter holiday, the airline said.

Looking ahead, Ryanair said it expects full-year passenger traffic to reach 183.5 million, an increase of 9 per cent from last year but slightly lower than the 185 million previously anticipated. This, it said, was due to “Boeing delivery delays in spring and in autumn 2023″.

The airine said: “Despite uncertainty over second half Boeing deliveries [ ...], a significantly higher fuel bill (up €1 billion over last year), volatile oil prices for our unhedged fuel, very limited second half visibility and the risk of tighter consumer spending this winter, we remain cautiously optimistic that FY24 PAT will be modestly ahead of last year.

However, it said it is still early to provide meaningful full-year profit guidance.

More to follow ...