Tullow Oil on track to reduce net debt to less than €1.3bn

Tullow Oil increased its exposure to global oil prices after a drop in debt allowed the Africa-focused producer to take on more risk.

As some of its hedges expire this month, Tullow has “increased access to oil price upside for the remainder of 2024 and 2025,” it said in a trading update on Thursday.

Those changes mean that a $10 increase in the oil price to $90 (€83) a barrel this year would generate an additional $100 million of free cash flow, Tullow said.

The global benchmark Brent traded at about $83 on Thursday morning in London.

Tullow is on track to reduce net debt to less than $1.4 billion after it ballooned to more than $3 billion in 2020 as oil prices collapsed.

That dictated a more conservative hedging strategy that capped the benefit of higher prices after crude recovered.

The company, as of April 30th, has protected a quarter of production from falling prices in the first half of 2025.

“We expect to take additional positions to protect 60 per cent of 2025 downside by the end of this year,” a company spokesman said in a response to questions.