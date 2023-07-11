Emirates bids to lure Irish pilots

Gulf airline Emirates will bid to lure experienced Irish pilots to its crews with roadshows in Dublin next month.

Emirates said on Tuesday that it was looking to hire Irish pilots to fly with the carrier from its base in Dubai.

The airline is holding its first Irish pilot recruitment roadshows in more than three years at the Clayton Hotel, Charlemont Street, Dublin, on August 19th and 20th.

Pilots are all based in Dubai. Emirates flies Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s from the hub to more than 140 destinations on six continents.

The airline trains pilots in-house on 10 simulators. Emirates is spending $135 million on a new training facility that will open in March next year that will include six further simulators for its future fleet, including the Airbus A350 and Boeing 777-9 aircraft.

Benefits include tax-free pay, accommodation, medical insurance and profit share eligibility. Emirates flies twice daily from Dublin to Dubai.