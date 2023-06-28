Paddy McKillen Jnr firm appeals refusal of planning permission for Magheramore beach project

A computer-generated image of the boutique resort proposed by Paddy McKillen jnr's Oakmount for the clifftop lands at Magheramore beach in Co Wicklow

A Paddy McKillen Jnr firm is contesting Wicklow County Council’s rejection of the company’s planned €40m boutique holiday resort and surf school for cliff top lands overlooking Magheramore beach.

An Bord Pleanála has confirmed that Creatively Pacific Ltd has lodged an appeal against theast month’s decision.

The planned resort would consist of a two-storey over ground level building containing a gym, sauna, cinema and outdoor pool reception, bar and restaurant and outdoor terrace at ground floor and also involves the construction of a surf school building and 48 “high-quality accommodation pods”.

Documents lodged with the planning application stated that once the project is operational, it will employ 160 jobs and that is to follow 200 construction workers being employed during the 18 month long construction phase.

However, after a wave of opposition, with over 90 parties lodging objections against the scheme, the council rejected the proposal at the end of May.

Those calling for the scheme to be rejected included former RTÉ broadcaster, Valerie Cox and retired missionary nun, Sr Kathleen Melia of the nearby Missionary Sisters of St Columban at Magheramore.

In her objection, Sr Kathleen had described Creative Pacific Ltd’s ‘grandiose plan’ as “the height of folly”.

The opposition against the tourism development included objections from two local TDs, Stephen Matthews (Green Party) and John Brady (SF).

In its rejection of the project, the council ruled that the project “would set an undesirable precedent for similar type development in this sensitive landscape, would appear visually out of character with the coast and would interfere with the environmental quality and amenities” of the coastal area.

Making a personal submission as one of the volunteer gardeners at the 15 in-patient bed Wicklow Hospice at Magheramore, Valerie Cox told the council that “the location of this proposed resort, directly across the road from the hospice, would be a travesty of all the reasons the hospice was built there – tranquillity, peace, easy access and end of life comfort”.

A planning report lodged by Manahan Planners on behalf of the applicants said that “the project vision is to create a beautiful, world-class destination for people to enjoy within a wonderful setting”.

The planning report said that the architectural design “is respectful of its location” and the architects have produced a building “that will successfully contribute to its environment”.