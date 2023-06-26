LinkedIn appoints Sue Duke as new country manager for Irish business

LinkedIn has appointed a new country manager for its Irish business, with current head of global public policy and economic graph team Sue Duke stepping into the role.

Ms Duke was appointed after outgoing head Sharon McCooey said she would retire from the company at the end of the month.

Ms Duke, who will take up her new role on July 1st, joined LinkedIn in 2014 and currently leads LinkedIn’s relationships with governments and policymakers around the world. She will continue to fulfil her existing responsibilities with her new role as head of the Irish operations, where the company employs more than 2,000 people.

“It is an incredible time to be taking on this position given all the changes happening across the world of work, and it will be fascinating to see what Ireland will look like in the years ahead as new technologies like AI, and trends like the shift to skills-based hiring become part of our everyday working lives,” Ms Duke said.

“I hope to build on the incredible work that Sharon has overseen – leading our Dublin workforce and supporting our two million plus Irish members as they navigate the changing world of work, find jobs, learn skills, hire teams, share knowledge, and start businesses on LinkedIn.

“In particular, I’m deeply passionate about carrying on the work LinkedIn is doing to ensure that everyone has access to the same opportunities in the workplace regardless of their background or where they were born.”

Before joining the company, Ms Duke was head of public policy at Google’s EMEA headquarters in Dublin. She previously worked as a special adviser to the Minister for Communications, Energy and Natural Resources, and holds a degree in European studies from Trinity College Dublin and an MPhil in international relations from the University of Cambridge.