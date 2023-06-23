Seabren makes third attempt to progress Crumlin housing scheme

Seabren Developments is making a third attempt to secure planning permission for a €70.3m 152-unit residential scheme for Crumlin, in Co Dublin.

The firm, which is led by Michael Moran of Moran’s Red Cow Hotel, has joined with Circle VHA CLG in lodging the large-scale residential scheme to Dublin City Council for a site to the southwest of St Agnes Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12.

The new application follows a community group in January in the High Court challenging the October 2022 grant of permission by An Bord Pleanála for a “fast track” Strategic Housing Development (SHD) 150-unit scheme.

The new application confirms that the October 2022 permission “is currently the subject of a judicial review”.

The current High Court challenge to the SHD permission follows An Bord Pleanála previously consenting in February 2022 to a High Court order quashing a May 2021 planning permission for the site.

Seabren first lodged plans for the site in January 2021.

The new scheme consists of 152 apartments made up of 75 one-bed units, 72 two-bed units and five three-bed units, along with a creche, cafe and the change of use of Glebe House from residential use to a community building for arts and culture.

Two apartment buildings are proposed to the rear of Glebe House, ranging in height from four to six storeys.

In order to comply with its Part V social housing obligations, the applicants have put an indicative price tag of €8 million on 21 units and the indicative prices range from €518,849 to €330,597. A final price will be agreed if and when planning permission is secured.

Planning documentation drawn up by Doyle Kent Planning Partnership lodged with the application says the design rationale “is to create and deliver a connected, high-quality sustainable residential development that is sensitive to its context, with its own character and sense of place which respects the setting of Glebe House”.

The planning report further says that the site “can support a high-density residential development given its proximity to Crumlin village centre, a good quality bus network, proximity to urban employment centres, schools and a number of public parks”.

The Doyle Kent report says “the provision of a residential development of increased density and height at this suburban location will contribute towards the ongoing consolidation of the city, which is consistent with national and regional policy and with the provisions of the development plan”.

The report also says the proposed development “will provide for a more efficient use of land on what is currently a disused brownfield suburban site”.