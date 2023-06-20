Burrito chain Boojum sold to Zizzi owner Azzurri

Boojum has been sold to Azzuri Group. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES

The owner of casual dining chain Zizzi, Azzurri Group, has bought a controlling stake in Boojum from private equity company Renatus Capital Partners.

Mexican-themed casual dining chain Boojum has 14 sites in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and employs around 300 people.

“This announcement is a hugely exciting development for Boojum, and testament to the transformation the business has undergone since partnering with Renatus Capital Partners in 2015,” said David Maxwell, managing director of Boojum. “They’ve been excellent partners to me and the wider management team since the start and have backed the management team at every stage.”

Boojum is already looking to the UK for future growth.

READ MORE

Azzurri chief executive Steve Holmes said the business would add a new dimension to its portfolio, which includes ASK Italian, Zizzi and Coco di Mama.

“It is a really good fit for Azzurri as the business will add a new dimension to our portfolio given it offers a different cuisine, a different occasion and serves a younger demographic,” he said.

Boojum was started by Northern Ireland-based couple John and Karen Blisard in 2007. Renatus bought a stake in the company in 2015, paying more than €3 million for a roughly 50 per cent stake in the chain, which then had five burrito bars. the remaining stake was bought by Mr Maxwell and his brother, former Ulster rugby player Andrew Maxwell.

“Boojum is a trailblazing brand, and this transaction marks another exciting milestone is the company’s growth trajectory,” said Brendan Traynor, director of Renatus Capital Partners.