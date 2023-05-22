Ireland asks EU for extension to targets in its bid for recovery fund

The Government submitted its plan on how it would spend the funds in 2021.

The Government has asked the European Commission if it can postpone a number of its targets in an application for funding to deal with the costs of the Covid-19 pandemic and to meet climate and digitalisation goals.

The “recovery and resilience facility” is an EU initiative designed to mitigate the economic and social impact of the pandemic and make European economies and societies better prepared for the challenges of the green and digital transitions.

The Government made an application to the European Commission two years ago for €915 million from the €750 billion fund. There were about 20 projects proposed, which were grouped under three different broad areas.

These were advancing the green transition to a low carbon economy, expanding digital reforms and transformation and social and economic recovery, including job creation.

The Government submitted its plan on how it would spend the funds, outlining a mix of investments and reforms to make the economy greener, improve digital infrastructure, and boost economic growth.

Among the items to receive funding are a loan guarantee system for the low-cost retrofitting of homes, a plan to expand Cork commuter rail, which will receive €184 million, and supports for SMEs and exporters to address emissions.

In a statement on Monday, the European Commission said it had received a request from Dublin to modify its recovery and resilience plan.

It said the proposed modification of the plan involved “targeted amendments” to two measures. The first measure is aimed at encouraging private investment in energy efficiency through a guarantee scheme.

“Ireland has requested to postpone the completion date of two implementation milestones linked to this measure, due to unforeseen technical hurdles,” it said.

The second measure is aimed at increasing the supply of social and affordable housing.

“Ireland has requested to postpone the completion date of three targets linked to this measure, due to delays in the construction process and other implementation issues,” the commission said.

“Ireland’s request to modify its plan is based on the need to factor in objective circumstances which make particular milestones or targets no longer achievable within the original timeline.”

The European Commission now has up to two months to assess whether the modified plan still fulfils the assessment criteria.

If the commission’s assessment is positive, it will make a proposal for an amended “council implementing decision” to reflect the changes to the Irish plan. EU member states will then have up to four weeks to endorse the commission’s assessment.