Dublin airport operator seeks permission for two noise monitoring terminals

Planes taking off from the new North runway at Dublin airport. Photograph: Barry Cronin.

The operator of Dublin airport has lodged planning applications for two separate aircraft noise monitoring terminals (ANMT) systems for Dublin airport.

The planned installation of the ANMT systems by the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) is part of a 23 strong network of aircraft noise monitoring terminals that that the authority has been directed by Fingal County Council, the designated Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (ANCA) to have in place.

The lodging of the applications for the two terminals comes against the background of a spike in north Dublin residents’ complaints concerning aircraft noise earlier this year arising from the airport’s new north runway, which opened last August.

The ANCA issued its direction to install the noise monitoring devices in 2021.

Documentation with the two planning applications lodged with Fingal County Council said that the network of ANMTs “will help to protect residential amenity”.

The planning documents said that the ANMTs are to be installed throughout Dublin and surrounding counties.

The bulk of the devices are to be mounted at installations in the north Dublin area while one will be placed as far south as Bray.

The applications form part of the expanded noise monitoring programme agreed with ANCA.

The two applications currently before Fingal Co Council have been lodged for the grounds of Ardgillan Community College at Castleland, Balbriggan and Donabate Community College, Portrane Road, Ballisk Common, Donabate.

Fifteen of the locations are to be operational by August of this year. All ANMTs are to be operational no later than August 24th, 2024.

The planning documentation said that the ANMTs “will provide enhanced monitoring of aircraft noise emanating from Dublin airport”.

Gravis Planning said that the noise monitoring service would “inform the future management and operation of Dublin airport as well as the assessment of future development proposals and will help to protect residential amenity”.

The AMNTs include a microphone to capture sound and a terminal analyser will enable the recorded data to be transmitted for assessment and logging.

Some of the other locations for the AMNT technology include Lucan, Portmarnock, Dunboyne, Clondalkin and Swords.

Planning documentation lodged with the proposed Ardgillaun Community AMNT states that it will have no negative impact on the activities of the College and no harmful visual impact on the surrounding area.