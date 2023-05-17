Premier Inn gets go-ahead for 176-bed hotel in Clery’s Quarter

Premier Inn Hotels has secured the green light for an expanded hotel in the Clery’s Quarter site on Dublin’s O’Connell Street. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

The UK’s Premier Inn hotel chain has been given the go-ahead for an expanded hotel in the Clery’s Quarter site on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

TheWhitbread Group owned firm purchased the hotel site for €21.8 million last August which had planning permission for a seven-storey, 176-bedroom hotel.

Dublin City Council has granted planning permission to Whitbread subsidiary, PI Hotels and Restaurants Ireland Ltd, for a nine-storey. 229-bedroom hotel.

The Clery’s Quarter is due to open shortly having already secured two major retailers, H&M and Flannels. r.

READ MORE

The council’s planners’ report recommended that permission for hotel be granted after concluding that the proposal would sit comfortably with the development and would also complement the ongoing public realm improvement works in the vicinity.

The council decided that the proposed development was unlikely to have a negative impact on the amenities of adjoining properties.

The council’s report said that pending the outcome of an analysis of the supply and demand for tourism related accommodation in the Dublin City area , permission for hotels and aparthotels would be considered on a case-by-case basis.

In a planning report lodged on behalf of PI Hotels, planning consultants Tom Phillips & Associates said that notwithstanding nine-storey height of the scheme, “the proposal is screened from view from a number of locations across the city due to it being located in a heavily built-up area and located on a secondary street”.

The report said that the proposed building’s height was the same as the hotel that already had been granted planning permission on the site.

In a separate decision, the city council has refused planning permission to City ID Capel Limited to reconfigure its plans for a 142-bed hotel into an aparthotel on Capel Street.

Planning permission was refused after it was concluded that the scheme would exacerbate the existing over-concentration of guest accommodation, aparthotel and hotel developments in this area of the city, prevent the delivery of mixed use development and would fundamentally undermine the vision of the city development plan for the provision of a dynamic mix of uses within the city centre.

The council planner’s report said that “the subject site is a prime city centre site and given its location could be used for residential development”.

T