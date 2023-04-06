State should set up a new fund to meet rising costs of pensions as population ages - NESC

The National Economic and Social Council has urged the Government to establish a fund to help meet the rising costs of funding State pensions into the future. Photograph: iStock.com

The Government should consider restoring the old National Pension Reserve Fund (NPRF) to help meet the cost of the Republic’s ageing population, according to the National Economic and Social Council (NESC).

In a new report, the think tank calls on the Government to consider restoring the NPRF, most of which was used to help bail out the Republic’s insolvent banks in 2010 under a bailout deal with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The council says there is a “value in establishing a fund to make a contribution towards future costs”.

Otherwise, the council warned that without reforms, the State would end up facing a considerable shortfall in its finances.

Its latest report, Understanding the Irish Economy in a Time of Turbulence, said the new fund could be designed and ringfenced to meet the needs of an ageing population.

The then Minister for Finance, Charlie McCreevy, established the original NPRF in 2001 to help meet the likely rising cost of State pensions as the Republic’s population aged over future decades.

However, the Government exchanged €17.5 billion from the fund for shares in Irish banks, as part of the EU-IMF €85 billion bail out agreed in 2010, after the lenders’ exposure to property speculation collapsed the financial system.

The remaining €7 billion went into the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), originally used to fund job-creating businesses to aid the Republic through the recession caused by the banks’ implosion.

ISIF’s assets are worth more than €9 billion now, while the State has €6 billion allocated to a new reserve fund.

The NESC report also argued for targeted investment in housing to tackle the ongoing crisis and noted that the Government spent €153 million less than the amount for which it had budgeted last year.

Inflation in building materials, fuel and energy delayed State-funded construction projects in 2022, the report acknowledged.

Dr Larry O’Connell, NESC director, claimed that the report set out how “steps can be taken to improve the resilience of Ireland’s economy for the welfare and benefit of all those living in the State”.