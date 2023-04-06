Bank of Ireland renews sponsorship deal with Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry the Masters tournament in Augusta National in the US. The golfer has renewed his sponsorship with Bank of Ireland until 2025.

Irish golfer Shane Lowry teed off his bid to win the Masters at the famed Augusta National course in the US on Thursday having renewed his sponsorship deal with Bank of Ireland out to 2025.

The deal extends a partnership that began in 2014. Mr Lowry will continue to represent Bank of Ireland as a brand ambassador as he competes on the global circuit.

Commenting on the new deal, Gavin Kelly, chief executive, Bank of Ireland Corporate and Markets, said: “Shane is one of our leading sporting talents and a great ambassador for his country and for Bank of Ireland. As Ireland’s number one corporate bank, we are committed to supporting Irish talent at home and abroad. Our partnership with Shane has strengthened Bank of Ireland’s brand visibility in Ireland, Europe and the US, where we have significant businesses of scale.”

Mr Lowry said he was “delighted” to extend his deal with Bank of Ireland. “They have a long tradition of supporting Irish business and sport, and as a proud Irishman I’m honoured to wear their brand. I look forward to continuing to represent Bank of Ireland on the global and Irish stage in the years ahead.”

READ MORE

Mr Lowry is bidding to win his second golf big at Augusta, having previously won the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. He won the Irish Open title as an amateur in 2009, the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last year. In addition, he represented Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics and played for Europe in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2021.