Government collects another €1bn corporate tax windfall in March

Another surge in corporation tax receipts has put the Government on course to exceed its budgetary targets for the year.

The latest exchequer returns show the Government collected €3.2 billion in receipts from the business tax in the first quarter of 2023, €1.3 billion higher than in the same period last year.

Corporation tax receipts for March alone amounted to €2.6 billion, €1 billion higher than the same month last year.

“While subject to some uncertainty, preliminary indications suggest that this may reflect, in part, a timing issue ie the earlier payment of receipts,” the Department of Finance said.

Corporation tax receipts amounted to a record €22.6 billion last year, nearly 50 per cent higher than the previous year, making it the second largest tax revenue stream for the Government.

It is estimated that €1 in every €8 collected by the State now comes from just 10 big corporates.

Goodbody Stockbrokers recently warned that lower corporate tax receipts linked to a decline in profits across the tech sector could pose more of a risk to the Irish economy than the recent spate of job losses in the sector.

The latest exchequer data show the Government collected €19.7 billion in tax receipts across all the headings in the first quarter of 2023, €2.5 billion or 15 per cent up on last year.

This strong performance was driven in the main by corporation tax, income tax and VAT.

The figures show income tax generated €7.4 billion for the three-month period, €560 million or 8.1 per cent up on the same period last year, reflecting the current strength of the labour market.

VAT receipts in the first quarter totalled €6.8 billion, €900 million (16 per cent) higher than in the same quarter last year.

The department said the year-on-year comparison was slightly skewed by some €200 million in receipts that had been withheld to fund potential repayments late last year.

Overall an exchequer deficit of €2.1 billion was recorded in the first quarter compared to a surplus €200 million in the same period last year. The difference was driven by the transfer of €4 billion to the National Reserve Fund (NRF) in February, the department said.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said the transfer was aimed at improving “the resilience of the public finances”.

Total spending for the three-month period came to €26.9 billion. Of this, gross voted expenditure stood at €19.8 billion, which was €0.9 billion (4.9 per cent) in advance of the same period last year.