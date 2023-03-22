StepStone appoints new managing director of Irish business

StepStone, the parent company of IrishJobs.ie, has appointed a new managing director of its Irish hiring platforms, with Sam McIlveen taking over the role.

StepStone Ireland owns IrishJobs.ie, Jobs.ie and NIJobs. Mr McIlveen previously served as general manager of NIJobs, and his new role will see him take responsibility for the additional two platforms. He replaces Orla Moran, who was general manager of IrishJobs.ie, and Christopher Paye, former general manager of Jobs.ie. Ms Moran has been appointed managing director of StepStone Atlantic Markets, which will see her manage teams across Ireland, South Africa, Central America, and the Caribbean. Mr Paye will move to the new role of revenue director of StepStone in Ireland.

Before joining StepStone, Mr McIlveen worked with AV Browne Group for 14 years, and spent five years with Independent News and Media (INM).

“The jobs market has been particularly volatile in the last few years as it underwent a series of dramatic changes in the wake of Covid-19,” Mr McIlveen said. “Following the sharp fall and subsequent surge in the number of job vacancies in the early years of the pandemic, we now find ourselves at a stage where job vacancy growth is levelling out but vacancies are still up a third on pre-pandemic levels. In addition, despite recent uncertainty across the technology sector, it remains very much a jobseekers’ market, with unemployment at its lowest level in over 20 years.

“Our access to data and insights across the jobs market helps to inform our strategies and support employers to navigate the tighter talent market that’s presenting across all industries right now. This has been critical in helping us to educate and inform businesses as they strive to attract and retain the right talent.”